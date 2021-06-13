Six Flags opening Jersey Devil Coaster, tallest and fastest of its kind in the world

The Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, originally scheduled to debut in 2020, will finally open to the public on June 13, following a press-only preview on June 10.(Six Flags Great Adventure)

(NEXSTAR) – Six Flags is offering a devilishly good time on its newest ride. At Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, the official opening date of its long-awaited Jersey Devil Coaster was Sunday, June 13.

The ride is billed as the “tallest, fastest and longest” single-rail coaster in the world. Originally scheduled to debut in 2020, the coaster finally opens to the public following a press-only preview on Thursday. Six Flags Members and those with season passes also got early access to the ride starting on Friday.

The Jersey Devil Coaster will climb 130 feet into the air, reach top speeds of up to 58 miles per hour, and carry riders across over 3,000 feet of track. (Six Flags Great Adventure)

Guests on the Jersey Devil Coaster will have a “cutting-edge” experience, according to Six Flags. The coaster climbs 130 feet into the air, reaches top speeds of 58 miles per hour, and carries riders across over 3,000 feet of track — all of which are touted as world records for a roller coaster that operates along a single-rail, I-beam track. Riders can expect an 87-degree drop and a total of three inversions, as well.