Six Flags opening Jersey Devil Coaster, tallest and fastest of its kind in the world

(NEXSTAR) – Six Flags is offering a devilishly good time on its newest ride. At Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, the official opening date of its long-awaited Jersey Devil Coaster was Sunday, June 13.
The ride is billed as the “tallest, fastest and longest” single-rail coaster in the world. Originally scheduled to debut in 2020, the coaster finally opens to the public following a press-only preview on Thursday. Six Flags Members and those with season passes also got early access to the ride starting on Friday.
Guests on the Jersey Devil Coaster will have a “cutting-edge” experience, according to Six Flags. The coaster climbs 130 feet into the air, reaches top speeds of 58 miles per hour, and carries riders across over 3,000 feet of track — all of which are touted as world records for a roller coaster that operates along a single-rail, I-beam track. Riders can expect an 87-degree drop and a total of three inversions, as well.
Named after the fabled Jersey Devil said to inhabit New Jersey’s Pine Barrens forest, the Jersey Devil Coaster will also incorporate elements of local folklore into its theme, specifically inside the entrance, and on the ride cars itself.
“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years,” said John Winkler, the park president of Six Flags Great Adventure, in a press release.
“We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine.”
