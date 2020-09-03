Singer Blanco Brown undergoes surgery after car accident

by: KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Blanco Brown

FILE – Blanco Brown performs “The Git Up” at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2019. Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta. A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown is in intensive care after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision near Atlanta.

A statement from his record label, BBR Music Group, said the writer and producer was injured Monday night and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery. Additional surgeries are expected and his family asks for prayers.

Brown’s combination of country and trap music, which often relies heavily on 808 bass drum sounds and hi-hat cymbals, went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.

The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.

