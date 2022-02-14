SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 45th annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for a two-day event on June 25 and 26. The festival line-up features 24 musical groups.

“The 2022 Festival promises to be a memorable one in so many ways. Not only thanks to a stellar and varied line-up, but also to the sheer joy of being back to full scale. We’ll be celebrating 25 years of partnership with Freihofer’s, as well as the first of a new multi-year commitment from the company. While a number of other jazz festivals are changing and downsizing, Freihofer’s support is allowing us to go back to the full Saratoga Jazz Fest experience its long-time fans have come to love and expect,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The festival is headlined by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue, vocalist Ledisi, Robert Glasper, and New Orleans funk and jazz collective Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph.

“My mentor and the festival founder, George Wein, always focused on producing events for everyone and that’s exactly what we’ve done for our big return,” says Danny Melnick, the festival producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment. “Our 45th festival features award-winning musical legends, unique all-star collaborations, cutting-edge bands and many popular rising stars.”

Festival Line-Up

Saturday, June 25

Amphitheater

Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue

Robert Glasper

Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Con Tumbao featuring Issac Delgado, Robby Ameen, Oscar Hernandez, Conrad Herwig, Pedrito Martinez, Juan Munguia, Alain Pérez, Mike Rodriguez, Tony Succar and Miguel Zenon

Ozmosys Band featuring Omar Hakim and Rachel Z

Amina Figarova Sextet plus Strings

Hot Club of Saratoga

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage

Red Baraat

Matt Wilson’s Honey and Salt with Dawn Thomson, Nadje Noordhuis, Jeff Lederer and Martin Wind

Craig Handy and 2nd Line Smith

Connie Han Trio

Emmaline

Dan Wilson Trio

Sunday, June 26

Amphitheater

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Ledisi

SuperBlue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter

Eliane Elias

Matthew Whitaker

Garland Nelson’s Joyful Noise

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage

Cha Wa

Tiempo Libre

Carolyn Wonderland

Ryan Keberle and Catharsis

Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars celebrate George Wein featuring Mike Rodriguez, Steve Davis, Jimmy Greene, Bill Cunliffe, Dave Stryker, Todd Coolman and Dennis Mackrel

The festival also includes a fine arts and crafts fair, artist CD signings, southern style barbeque and other food vendors. Guests can bring in their own food and beverages, as well as blankets, tents and lawn umbrellas.

Parking for the event is free. Performances will begin each day on the Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage at 11 a.m. and on the Amphitheater Stage at noon.

Tickets for the festival start at $65 and go on sale to the public on March 16 at 10 a.m. SPAC members can purchase tickets starting March 7 at 10 a.m. SPAC is also offering a $20 student and child amphitheater pass, available for children ages 12 and under. Children under 12 are admitted for free on the lawn.

SPAC said it will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines and will adjust ticketing and safety policies accordingly. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the SPAC website.