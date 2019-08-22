Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

In this June 11, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House in Washington. The former White House Press Secretary who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them. Fox News said Thursday, Aug. 22 Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organization long favored by the first viewer.

Fox News says Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” Sept. 6.