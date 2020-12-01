Rockefeller bobblehead raises over $6,000 for wildlife center

MILWAUKEE (NEWS10) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced that the bobblehead featuring Rockefeller, the owl who was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, has raised $6,000 and counting for the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center cared for Rockefeller once she was discovered, and they released her back into the wild on November 24.

On November 20, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the Rockefeller bobblehead and announced that they will donate $5 from every Rockefeller Bobblehead sold to the wildlife center.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $100,000 to create a “forever home” for the center. Ravensbeard has been a refuge for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 20 years. However, five years ago, the center was forced to relocate and since then has been set up as a temporary rehab shelter. This year, the center took in over 150 birds by the end of May, which is above and beyond the center’s capacity. Ravensbeard provides the necessary medical attention to injured and orphaned wildlife with the intent to return them back to the wild.