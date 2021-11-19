Robert Plant, Alison Krauss coming to SPAC in 2022

This album cover provided by Rounder Records shows “Raise the Roof” by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. The 12-track album will be out Nov. 19. (Rounder Records via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are coming to Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 3, 2022 for their “Raise the Roof” tour. Tickets go on sale December 3 at 10 a.m.

Plant, formerly the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, and Krauss released their first album together in 2007 titled, “Raising Sand.” Their new album, “Raise the Roof” was released on November 19. This is their first tour in 12 years.

To purchase tickets, and to view a full list of tour dates, you can visit the LiveNation website.