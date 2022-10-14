(WGHP) — Robbie Coltrane, an actor known best for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed in a statement obtained by the BBC that the actor died in a Scotland hospital near Falkirk. Wright didn’t give a cause of death.

Originally named Anthony Robert McMillan, Coltrane was born in Glasgow, Scotland. He later changed his name to Robbie Coltrane in honor of John Coltrane, a famous jazz saxophonist. The actor attended the Glasgow Art School and the Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

Describing him as a “unique talent,” Wright said Coltrane’s role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.” According to IMDB, Coltrane has 114 acting credits dating back to 1979, when he played Jimmy on an episode of the series “Play for Today.”

He debuted as Hagrid in the 2001 film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” reprising the role in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 sequels. His most recent performance as Hagrid was in the 2019 pre-show “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.” He also voiced the character in the 2015 Lego Dimensions game.

He was among the actors who returned for the 20th anniversary “Return to Hogwarts” special in 2022. Coltrane said in the special: