Returning Champlain Valley Fair delights, entertains

ESSEX, Vt. (WFFF) — Gates are open through Sunday. The ten best days of summer are back at the Champlain Valley Fair and people are thrilled.

“It’s really lifting our spirits!” KJ Cleveland said. 

Debbie Brugger is also excited to experience the fair with her 4-year-old grandson. “Through his eyes, I am getting a wonderful wonderful experience myself,” Brugger said. “I am a kid at heart and this is just so much fun it really is in so many ways, it’s wonderful to look around and see everyone having a good time.”

And some children are excited to see the animals: “Um,” said 3-year-old Lorena. “A pig!”

And you can’t forget the cows. “Mostly cuddly!” said 9-year-old Kellen. “You can cuddle with them for hours and they won’t mind.”

Jeff Bartley is the Marketing Director at the Champlain Valley Expo. He said it’s great to be back in business. “Bring an appetite and get ready for some thrills.”

This year, there are nearly 40 rides and 70 food vendors. “It’s a lot of the same with the rides and the food,” Bartley said. “We do welcome the Hungry Bakery and marc bbq, which is a huge staple here in Essex Junction.”

But Kellen only has one thing in mind: “Mostly just ice cream.”

