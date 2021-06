(NEWS10) — Regal Cinemas is hosting the 2021 Regal Summer Movie Express for families later in the month.

The movies will be shown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for locations in East Greenbush, Colonie Center, Crossgates Mall and Clifton Park. The Berkshire Mall will begin showing the movies on June 22.

The cost to attend is $1 per ticket and will feature movies such as “Teen Titans Go” and “Kung Fu Panda.”