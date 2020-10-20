Regal Cinemas at Crossgates and Colonie Center likely reopening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Guilderland and Colonie, two Regal Cinemas have a tentative, fingers-crossed plan to reopen on Friday. Minimal announcements on the company’s website list both reopening theaters as #CinemaSafe.

After seven months of quarantine and heavy restrictions on business operations in every industry, Regal recently announced that it would temporarily shutter its theaters in both the U.S. and the U.K., where they operate as Cineworld. However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that theaters outside of New York can reopen at 25% capacity on Friday.

Legislators and theater-owners alike spent months petitioning the governor to allow movie theaters to reopen alongside other retailers like malls or casinos. For his part, Cuomo long maintained that theaters were a highly problematic special case in terms of pandemic preparedness.

