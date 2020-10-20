Regal Cinemas at Crossgates and Colonie Center likely reopening Friday

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Movie theater popcorn

Movie theater popcorn. (Pixabay / Pexels)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Guilderland and Colonie, two Regal Cinemas have a tentative, fingers-crossed plan to reopen on Friday. Minimal announcements on the company’s website list both reopening theaters as #CinemaSafe.

After seven months of quarantine and heavy restrictions on business operations in every industry, Regal recently announced that it would temporarily shutter its theaters in both the U.S. and the U.K., where they operate as Cineworld. However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that theaters outside of New York can reopen at 25% capacity on Friday.

Legislators and theater-owners alike spent months petitioning the governor to allow movie theaters to reopen alongside other retailers like malls or casinos. For his part, Cuomo long maintained that theaters were a highly problematic special case in terms of pandemic preparedness.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report