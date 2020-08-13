Real estate reality show competition casting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new competition reality show is casting in Albany, on the hunt for New York’s next top-producing real estate agent. Casting directors for “The Real Estate Commission” say they’re accepting applications for one of the open roles on the show.

Pre-production is already underway, but there’s an open casting call for anywhere from 12 to 30 cast spots. If interested, apply online or wait for open auditions, currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Madison Theater on September 11.

The casting notice says contestants will have their New York State licensing course fees paid for by the show while they compete for cash and prizes. The notice also says that contestants must feed and house themselves during filming. Desired contestants must:

Be strong-willed, outgoing, hardworking, and self-motivated

Work well with others

Have interesting lifestyles, backgrounds, and personalities

Commit to working as a licensed real estate agent for one year

The docuseries competition show will follow four successful brokers from the Capital Region, each leading a team of 12 new agents. The show, billed as an elimination competition, will follow their initial licensing and first year being coached to success in residential and commercial real estate. The local coaches selected include:

Anthony Gucciardo, Gucciardo Real Estate Group

Vera Cohen, Vera Cohen Realty

Kevin Parisi, TRG Cos.

Todd Drowlette, TITAN Commercial Realty Group

“The Real Estate Commission” promises to cover what it takes to make it in the cutthroat real estate game, but a network pick up has not yet been announced. Take a look at a promotional video for the casting call below:

