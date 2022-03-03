SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — R&B vocal group En Vogue is set to perform at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady on September 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rivers Casino website.

En Vogue was formed in 1989 with four members originally. Today, the group consists of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs, and Rhona Bennett. Their album “Electric Café” was released in 2018 and was the group’s first album in 14 years.

Coming to fame in the 1990s, En Vogue is known for their songs, “Hold On” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go,” and “Whatta Man” (featuring Salt-N-Pepa). Their debut album, “Born To Sing,” was number one on both the dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Tickets start at $50, plus taxes and fees. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.