Rapper in Hilfiger at the Met Gala shouts out to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Jack Harlow’s most recent Instagram post talks about how his grandfather is from Elmira. He says, “My grandpa grew up in a small town called Elmira in New York. My whole life he’s been telling me that as a kid, he lived on the same street as Tommy Hilfiger.”

Tommy Hilfiger of course is a notable name that helped put Elmira on the maps. After connecting via Facetime, Harlow reminded Hilfiger about his grandfather and their shared Elmira stomping grounds.

The “What’s Poppin'” and “Industry Baby” rapper said in his post that Hilfiger “thinks I’m the future, and that he wants to collaborate with me.” The Met Gala was this past Monday, and Harlow ended up attending and wearing Hilfiger clothing on the red carpet.

Recently, Elmira College and Tommy Hilfiger have announced a new partnership to form the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School. Now the fashion designer will hopefully be shaping the next generation of future stars right from our backyard.