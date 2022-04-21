LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Thirty-three-year-old rapper Rakim Mayers—aka A$AP Rocky—was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday in connection with a November 2021 shooting. The LAPD said the shooting happened on Nov. 6, 2021.

Police said the shooting followed an argument between Mayers and an acquaintance near Selma and Argyle Avenues in Hollywood. The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a handgun at the victim, who sustained a minor injury, LAPD officials said. Mayers allegedly fled the scene on foot with two other people after the shooting, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Mayers was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after landing in a private jet at the airport. The arrest was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by other outlets. Authorities did not provide information about the context of the argument, and no further details were immediately available.

TMZ reported that the rapper had just arrived from Barbados when he was met by officers at the airport terminal and taken away in handcuffs. Mayers had been vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s child.