PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app.

A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement Monday that Stone’s profile has been restored after it was “mistakenly" blocked. The 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress said on Twitter the day before that Bumble closed her account and she asked, “Is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out the hive.”