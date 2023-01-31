LOS ANGELES (AP) — Priscilla Presley, 77, has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust.

A living trust is a form of estate planning that lets someone control their assets while alive, but has them distributed if they die. It works as a will if a separate will is not filed, as appears to be the case with Lisa Marie Presley. The amendment to her living trust removed Priscilla and a former business manager as trustees, replacing them with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children—Riley, 33, and Benjamin Keough—if she died or became incapacitated. Benjamin died in 2020.

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer and the only child of Elvis Presley, died at a California hospital at age 54 on January 12 after paramedics answered a 911 call reporting a woman in cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest at her family home, Graceland, on January 22. The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating and has not yet given a cause of death.

Priscilla’s court filing says there are several issues that bring the living trust amendment’s authenticity into doubt. It lists a failure to notify Priscilla Presley of the change as required, a misspelling of Priscilla Presley’s name in a document supposedly signed by her daughter, an atypical signature from Lisa Marie Presley, and a lack of a witness or notarization. It asks a judge to declare the amendment invalid.

The filing says that business manager Barry Siegel intended to resign, which, according to the trust’s prior terms, would leave Priscilla and Riley Keough as co-trustees. A message seeking comment from representatives of Riley Keough was not immediately returned.

Lisa Marie left three surviving children. In addition to Riley—her daughter with first husband Danny Keough—she had 14-year-old twin daughters with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. She was declared divorced from Lockwood in 2021, but the two were still disputing finances in family court when she died.

Priscilla’s filing is among the first of what are likely to be many legal maneuvers surrounding the estate of Lisa Marie, the only heir of Elvis Presley. Still, it remains unclear how much the estate is worth. A lawsuit Lisa Marie Presley filed in 2018 alleging Siegel had mismanaged the trust said it had been worth in excess of $100 million, but most of that had been depleted.