SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Round Room Live and Hasbro announced Monday that “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring its show to Schenectady on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets go on sale March 11 with pre-sales beginning March 8.

The show follows Peppa Pig on an exciting camping adventure with her friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe, with Daddy Pig driving the bus. The high-energy performances last just 60 minutes, tailored to younger audiences.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Proctors and show organizers will have protocols in place to ensure audience safety. As of February 28, visitors to the theater no longer need to show proof of vaccination for entry- but those aged three and up are required to wear a mask at all times. Policies are subject to change at any time without any advanced notice.

The nationwide Peppa Pig Live tour kicks off on March 16 in San Antonio, Texas. Aside from the Schenectady performance, other New York shows include one in Utica on April 15 and another in Rochester on April 28. In Massachusetts, fans can catch the loveable pig in Lowell on April 16, Springfield on April 30, or Boston on May 1. The show makes its final stop in Rutland, Vermont, on May 21.

Special photo experience packages will be offered at each event. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, or via phone at (518) 346-6204, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You may also choose to purchase tickets online, on Proctors’ website.