The Park Theater is seen in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Park Theater in Glens Falls has a packed lineup for its November performances. The entertainment venue will feature screenings, jazz, comedy and more.

November Schedule

November 5: “Rewind At The Park” featuring “The Simon & Garfunkel Songbook Show: An Evening of Songs & Stories” hosted by Aztec Two-Step 2.0 with narration by Tony Traguardo. The performance chronicles the extraordinary career of Simon & Garfunkel. Tickets: Early Bird – $35, Day of Show – $40. Doors open at 7 p.m., with showtime at 8 p.m.

November 10: Singer-songwriting duo, The Small Glories. Tickets: Early Bird – $20, Day of Show – $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at 8 p.m.

November 13: “My Disability Roadmap Movie & Fundraiser.” The film, My Disability Roadmap, showcases the life and cinematic work of Samuel and Daniel Habib. This event will include a brief discussion, basket raffle, live music, refreshments, and light appetizers. Tickets: Early Bird – $15, Day of Show – $20. Showtime: 2-5 p.m.

November 17: ‘Third Thursday Jazz’ with The Matt Niedbalski Trio featuring saxophonist, Nate Giroux, and saxophonist/bassist, Steven Kirsty. Tickets : $10. Doors open at 7 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m.



November 19: The Suitcase Junket. Dubbed “a master of musical imagination” by NPR World Cafe, The Suitcase Junket is multi-instrumentalist Matthew Lorenz. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage and plays alone Tickets: Early Bird – $22, Day of Show – $25. Doors open at 7 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

November 25: “Comedy After Dark” featuring acclaimed New York City comedian & writer, Kevin McCaffrey. Kevin made his network TV debut on The Late Show with David Letterman, and currently appears on truTV’s Greatest Ever, truTV Presents World’s Dumbest, and Comedy Knockout, where he is a 2-time defending champion. Tickets: Early Bird – $22, Day of Show – $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at 8 p.m.

November 30: “Rochmon Record Club Listening Party,” hosted by Chuck Vosganian, this listening party will focus on Bruce Springsteen’s third album, Born To Run (1975). Tickets: $12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.



Visit the Park Theater website to purchase tickets and more information on upcoming performances.