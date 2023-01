Charlie Tolmie, of Palenville, won cash, prizes and a trip to Egypt during his appearance on Wheel of Fortune.

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man put his skills to the test when he appeared on Wheel of Fortune Friday night. Charlie Tolmie, of Palenville, finished in second place.

He won $19,500 in cash and prizes. He also won a trip to Egypt after he solved the prize puzzle correctly.