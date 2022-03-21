SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Willie Nelson will be live and in concert once again this year, with a whole slew of his family and friends. In Saratoga, Live Nation officials announced Monday the Outlaw Music Festival will see the return of Willie Nelson & Family, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer.

Photo provided by LiveNation.

The concert is scheduled for September 18 at 4:30 p.m. and is a part of the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” said Willie Nelson.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer will also be joining the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour as the “Official Hard Seltzer” hosting pop-up experiences, giveaways, and more. Citi is the official card of the Outlaw Music Festival, and Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.