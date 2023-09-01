ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been 30 years since the hit kids show the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” hit the airwaves, and now, a new Netflix special is currently streaming.

On Saturday, September 2, Walter Emanuel Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, will be at Heroes Hideout in Colonie Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with fans to sign autographs and take photos.

The actor stopped by the NEWS10 studios on Friday to reminisce about what made the show a long standing success.

“The Power Rangers taught a lot of kids valuable lessons about how to grow up and what kind of person to be,” he said. “I like to think, if you throw a rock in the water, it creates ripples. This show created positive ripples around the world in 40 countries.”

Jones will be joined by his costar from the Netflix special “Once and Always” Catherine Sutherland, who played the Pink Ranger.