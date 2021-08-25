OnlyFans reverses decision, will allow porn

Entertainment

by: John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

(WTRF) — OnlyFans released a statement on Wednesday saying they have reversed their decision to ban porn. OnlyFans tweeted a statement:

OnlyFans has become famous as a space for celebrities to interact with people on a personal level, as well as a place where sex workers can post and get paid in a relatively safe manner.

On Aug. 19, OnlyFans said they would start banning porn in October but would allow nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy. A spokesperson had said the planned ban was the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions.

It’s not available as an app via the Apple and Google stores, which ban pornography. OnlyFans has tried to distance itself from its association with porn, recently announcing an OFTV streaming app, which is available for download from the major tech platforms, and features content around categories like fitness, cooking, comedy, and music.

OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and two million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

