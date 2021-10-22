One Vanderbilt observation deck opens in Manhattan

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A Queensbury man has been arrested after attempting to rob two Walmart stores in the same day. New York State Police said Robert Felice Jr., 52, was arrested on October 21.

Police said Felice allegedly entered Walmart on Quaker Boulevard in Queensbury Thursday morning and attempted to exit the store with $1,800 worth of merchandise he did not pay for. Felice moved the items to the garden center and then damaged a gate when he used bolt cutters to cut it open and get access to the merchandise. Police said he fled the area before removing the goods. They were able to identify him from security footage.