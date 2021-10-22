One Vanderbilt observation deck opens in Manhattan

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s one part immersive art exhibit, one part miraculous view, and one part skyscraper.

The new observation deck at One Vanderbilt officially opened Thursday—a thousand feet up.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19