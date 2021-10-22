One Vanderbilt observation deck opens in Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s one part immersive art exhibit, one part miraculous view, and one part skyscraper.
The new observation deck at One Vanderbilt officially opened Thursday—a thousand feet up.
