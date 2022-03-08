SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Norah Jones is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on August 1. The show will feature a performance by Regina Spektor and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jones is a nine-time GRAMMY winner and is known for her pop, jazz, and folk styles. She came to fame in 2002 with the release of her debut album “Come Away With Me.” On April 29, the 20th anniversary super deluxe edition of that album will be released.

Jones’ 2021 live album “‘Til We Meet Again” is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The album includes career favorites such as “Don’t Know Why,” “Sunrise,” “Flipside,” as well as a solo piano performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in tribute to Chris Cornell.

This is Jones’ first tour since 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on the LiveNation website.