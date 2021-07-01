NEWS10 nominated for New York Emmy Awards

WASHINGTON (WVLA) — The State Department announced that non-binary, intersex and gender-nonconforming Americans will soon be able to choose a third gender option, other than "male" or "female," when applying for a U.S. passport.

A statement from the department, attributed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said the policy change is an effort to take "further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex."