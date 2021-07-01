NEWS10 nominated for New York Emmy Awards

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Nominees for the 64th annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. NEWS10 had a strong showing with 10 nominations:
- “A Gown for Little Angel”
Trishna Begam and Chris Boehlke
Human Interest category
- “Kathina Thomas’s Killer: A Story of Regret and Change“
Anya Tucker and Ric Easton
Crime category
- “There’s a Teacher in My Trunk“
John Gray and Chris Boehlke
Children 12 and Under category
- “Mrs. Moffitt’s Surprise“
Anya Tucker and Chris Boehlke
Teen 13-19 category
- “Old Mill, New Music“
John Gray and Ric Easton
Historical/Cultural category
- “Police Chief Bike Tour of High Crime Neighborhood“
Louis Finley and Ric Easton
Crime category
- “Using Science to Treat PTSD”
Christina Arangio and Krissy Canova
Environment/Science category
- “Out of the Shadows: The Damien Center Creates Life Surrounded by Death“
Louis Finley
Health/Medical category
- Newswriting
John Gray