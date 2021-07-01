NEWS10 nominated for New York Emmy Awards

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Nominees for the 64th annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. NEWS10 had a strong showing with 10 nominations:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire