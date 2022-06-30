ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominations for the 65th Annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning. NEWS10 received 11 of the nominations.
- “NEWS10 ABC At 5 p.m.: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report”
- Category: Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets (50+)
- “Niko” by John Gray and Ric Easton
- Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Single Report)
- “Highlighting The Positivity in the 518” by Cassie Hudson
- Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Multiple Reports)
- “Niskayuna Man Makes an Impression on Troy” by Lydia Kulbida and Ric Easton
- Category: Arts/Entertainment – News (No Production Time Limit)
- “Breast Cancer Under 30” by Trishna Begam and David Miner
- Category: Health/Medical – News (No Production Time Limit)
- “Alex’s Birthdays” by Anya Tucker and Ric Easton
- Category: Human Interest – News (No Production Time Limit)
- “Local WWII Veteran’s Journey from Italy to The Army” by Stephanie Rivas
- Category: Military – News (Single Shift)
- “Keys To the Past” by Ric Easton
- Category: Nostalgia – News (No Production Time Limit)
- “Veterans Voices Special: After the Global War on Terror” by Stephanie Rivas and Chris Boehlke
- Category: Military – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
- John Gray
- Category: Writer – News
- Ric Easton
- Category: Editor: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)