ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nominations for the 65th Annual New York Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning. NEWS10 received 11 of the nominations.

“NEWS10 ABC At 5 p.m.: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report” Category: Evening Newscast – Medium / Small Markets (50+)

“Niko” by John Gray and Ric Easton Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Single Report)

“Highlighting The Positivity in the 518” by Cassie Hudson Category: News Feature – Light Feature (Multiple Reports)

“Niskayuna Man Makes an Impression on Troy” by Lydia Kulbida and Ric Easton Category: Arts/Entertainment – News (No Production Time Limit)

“Breast Cancer Under 30” by Trishna Begam and David Miner Category: Health/Medical – News (No Production Time Limit)

“Alex’s Birthdays” by Anya Tucker and Ric Easton Category: Human Interest – News (No Production Time Limit)

“Local WWII Veteran’s Journey from Italy to The Army” by Stephanie Rivas Category: Military – News (Single Shift)

“Keys To the Past” by Ric Easton Category: Nostalgia – News (No Production Time Limit)

“Veterans Voices Special: After the Global War on Terror” by Stephanie Rivas and Chris Boehlke Category: Military – Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)

John Gray Category: Writer – News

Ric Easton Category: Editor: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)

