NETFLIX: What’s coming and going in May

In this image released by Disney-Pixar, character Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, “Coco.” (Disney-Pixar via AP)

(WSPA) – Topping the list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May are the Pixar film Coco and the latest seasons of CW shows The Flash and Arrow.

Here is the full list of titles headed to (and leaving) the streaming service:

Available 5/1/18

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes – NETFLIX FILM

Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive.

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

Available 5/2/18

Jailbreak

Available 5/4/18

A Little Help with Carol Burnett – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this original unscripted series starring comedy legend Carol Burnett, kids dish out advice to celebrities and everyday people in front of a live audience.

In a future where technology has rendered privacy obsolete, a detective investigates a serial assassin who has been deleted from all visual records.

A hilarious panel of Korean entertainment icons team up with some of the biggest names in K-Drama in this madcap whodunit variety show. More “Keystone Cops” than “Sherlock Holmes,” each episode sees our cast of bumbling detectives solve a different mystery based on vignettes presented by famous Korean actors and comedians. An overarching plot unfolds throughout the series, and the tension mounts as the panel edges closer to the awful truth.

Romantic dilemmas, a social media troll and big changes at Armstrong-Parker House push Sam, Lionel and friends to the breaking point.

Directed by Academy Award winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, End Game is an intimate vérité style documentary short that follows visionary medical practitioners who are working on the cutting edge of life and death — and dedicated to changing our thinking about both.

Threatened by creditors, a newly unemployed man agrees to work for a debt collector, but soon discovers his deal with the devil has unexpected costs.

Lukas and friends explore a lost world full of prehistoric beasts, uncover clues to Kong’s past and race to stop a robot uprising led by Botila.

Manhunt – NETFLIX FILM

A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot.

A Chinese pharmaceutical lawyer framed for a vile crime teams up with a sharp-witted Japanese detective to stop a dangerous corporate plot. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tina Fey opens up about her family, the changing culture at “SNL” and the one moment she wishes she could take back. Plus, blues icon Buddy Guy. No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a brutal virus wipes out most of the population, two young siblings embark on a perilous search for safety. A Scandinavian thriller series.

Available 5/5/18

Faces Places

Available 5/6/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13

Available 5/8/18

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hari Kondabolu breaks down identity politics, celebrity encounters, his mango obsession and more in a stand-up set full of unexpected twists.

Available 5/9/18

Dirty Girl

Available 5/11/18

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bill and his guests explore the future of food, the science of addiction and more in a new set of episodes of the Emmy-nominated series.

This docuseries investigates the true story of a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank, then was killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

Inspired by the Oscar® nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Spirit Riding Free follows the heartfelt journey of a wild mustang who could not be tamed. A whole new generation will experience all the daring adventures when Spirit meets a girl named Lucky whose courage matches his own. Together they push limits, harness the power of friendship and discover what it means to be free. With their best friends by their side, they explore a world filled with endless rides, magnificent horses and never-ending fun.

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

A live-action sketch comedy show for kids starring the greatest names in history. Based on the best-selling book series.

Available 5/13/18

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pregnant again, Ali Wong returns in her second original stand-up comedy special and gets real on why having kids is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Available 5/14/18

The Phantom of the Opera

Available 5/15/18

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

Available 5/16/18

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

Available 5/18/18

Cargo – NETFLIX FILM

Stranded in rural Australia in the aftermath of a violent pandemic, an infected father desperately seeks a new home for his infant child, and a means to protect her from his own changing nature.

A Johannesburg professor and his journalist wife find their relationship tested in new ways when a famous, hard-partying writer enters their lives.

Dr. Claw attempts anger management, Talon poses as a panda and Inspector Gadget goes … to jail? It’s a MAD, MAD world with plenty of surprises.

Available 5/19/18

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

Available 5/20/18

Some Kind of Beautiful

Available 5/21/18

Señora Acero: Season 4

Available 5/22/18

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s an organization gathering espers for a nefarious purpose. Powerful psychic Mob, however, is just trying to be the protagonist of his own life.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Shion and Tsubasa grow closer day by day, Ami and Takayuki’s relationship grows complicated, and new housemates join the group.

Comedian Tig Notaro unleashes her inner prankster in a playful stand-up special packed with funny anecdotes, parenting confessions and more.

Available 5/23/18

Explained – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This series spotlights topical and timely issues that impact our lives — from the gender wage gap to geopolitical politics.

Available 5/24/18

Fauda: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Doron teams up with his old undercover unit when a militant who has targeted him for revenge also launches a more ambitious covert plan.

Available 5/25/18

Ibiza – NETFLIX FILM

When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ.

When Harper’s two best friends tag along on her work trip to Barcelona, they ditch work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ. Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The new season features Star Trek, Transformers, LEGO and Hello Kitty.

The fate of both trolls and humans hangs in the balance as the final chapter begins. Will Gunmar succeed in shrouding the world in darkness?

Available 5/26/18

Sara’s Notebook – NETFLIX FILM

A woman embarks on a harrowing search for her missing sister that brings her into the depths of the treacherous, war-torn Congolese jungle.

Available 5/27/18

The Break with Michelle Wolf – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Michelle Wolf pokes fun at everything and everyone on her weekly show. Wolf has worked on “The Daily Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Available 5/29/18

Disney·Pixar Coco

Available 5/30/18

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kimmy gets a job at a tech startup, Titus pretends to have a TV show to impress Mikey, and Jacqueline starts a talent agency.

Available 5/31/18

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The groundbreaking radio personality takes the stage in the latest installment of Letterman’s in-depth, wide-ranging interview series.

Date Not Announced

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 1

The Flash: Season 4

LEAVING IN MAY

Leaving 5/1/18

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving 5/2/18

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving 5/7/18

The Host

Leaving 5/12/18

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving 5/30/18