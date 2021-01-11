Netflix renews ‘Blown Away’ glassblowing show with Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Netflix has picked up a second season of the show “Blown Away,” a competition of glassblowers that features the Corning Museum of Glass.

Season two of the “hottest show on Netflix” will launch on January 22, 2021, and the Museum will also host an exhibit of work made during Season 2, featuring one object from each of the 10 contestants.

The exhibit Blown Away Season 2 opens on the Museum’s West Bridge the day the show launches.

We are excited to share that the glassblowing competition series, Blown Away, is returning to Netflix for a second season on January 22, and The Corning Museum of Glass is featured once again. For the final episode, the Museum provided the finalists with the assistance of our talented Hot Glass Demo Team, as well as an expert judge to help decide the winner. The Museum’s former senior director, Rob Cassetti, served as the guest judge before retiring last fall. Rob spent 20+ years shaping the Hot Glass Programs at the Museum and was the design director of Steuben Glass prior to that, so he was uniquely qualified to be a judge on Blown Away.

“It feels like I’ve come full circle,” said Cassetti, who developed the Museum’s hot glass programming. “When we first launched our demo at the Museum, we called it the ‘Hot Glass Show,’ and put our makers on a stage. We knew glass was inherently exciting and we wanted to bring that to our visitors. So now for the ‘Blown Away’ series to capture that magic, bottle that energy, and to share it with the world through Netflix it’s really unbelievable, and it was a joyful honor for me to be part of it.”

“We are so pleased to again partner with marblemedia to put glass in a global spotlight,” said the Museum’s president and executive director, Karol Wight, of CMoG’s relationship with the Canadian production company behind ‘Blown Away.’ “Watching new audiences around the world embrace glassblowing because of this series has been exciting, and we look forward to seeing that enthusiasm grow with the release of a second season.”

This season introduces a new group of 10 talented glassmakers from around the world as they compete for the title of “Best in Glass.” In the season finale, the Museum also provides the two “Blown Away” finalists with the expert assistance of its Hot Glass Demo Team—Eric Meek, Jeff Mack, Helen Tegeler, Catherine Ayers, George Kennard, and Chris Rochelle.

As part of the prize package, the winner of the show will receive the coveted Blown Away Residency at CMoG. In 2019, the Museum hosted Season 1 winner, Deborah Czeresko, for three week-long working sessions. The residency takes place in the Museum’s Amphitheater Hot Shop where a live audience can meet the winner and watch the artist make new works. CMoG will host the Season 2 winner as soon as COVID restrictions allow.

“We are thrilled that Blown Away returns for a second season, available to Netflix’s global audiences to stream on January 22,” said Matt Hornburg, executive producer and co-CEO of marblemedia. “This show’s success is due in part to our valued partnership with the Corning Museum of Glass, and their unwavering support and guidance. Their contribution to the grand prize, offering a prestigious residency to the winner, raises the stakes that much more. We are thrilled that the Museum is showcasing the exceptional work done by these esteemed glass artists from season two. Seeing these pieces on display, representing the true essence of this show, is very rewarding.”