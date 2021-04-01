Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix will add over 80 titles in April, including “Legally Blonde” on April 1 and “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World” later this month.

Here is the full list of titles coming to the streaming service this month:

Coming Soon

  • “The Disciple” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Searching For Sheela” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/1/21

  • “2012”
  • “Cop Out”
  • “Friends with Benefits”
  • “Insidious”
  • “Legally Blonde”
  • “Leprechaun Magical Andes: Season 2” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “The Pianist”
  • “The Possession Prank Encounters: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 Tersanjung the Movie” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
  • “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”
  • “White Boy Worn Stories” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Yes Man”

Avail. 4/2/21

  • “Concrete Cowboy” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Just Say Yes” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Madame Claude” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “The Serpent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Sky High” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/3/21

  • “Escape from Planet Earth”

Avail. 4/4/21

  • “What Lies Below”

Avail. 4/5/21

  • “Coded Bias”
  • “Family Reunion: Part 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/6/21

  • “The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/21

  • “The Big Day: Collection 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Snabba Cash” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “The Wedding Coach” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/8/21

  • “The Way of the Househusband” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/9/21

  • “Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Night in Paradise” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Thunder Force” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/10/21

  • “The Stand-In”

Avail. 4/11/21

  • “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World”

Avail. 4/12/21

  • “New Gods: Nezha Reborn” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4”

Avail. 4/13/21

  • “The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1”
  • “Mighty Express: Season 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “My Love: Six Stories of True Love” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/14/21

  • “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Circle: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Law School” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Soul” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Why Did You Kill Me?” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/15/21

  • “Dark City Beneath the Beat”
  • “The Master”
  • “Ride or Die” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/16/21

  • “Arlo the Alligator Boy” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Ajeeb Daastaans” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Crimson Peak”
  • “Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Into the Beat” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Rush”
  • “Synchronic”
  • “Why Are You Like This” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Avail. 4/18/21

  • “Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/19/21

  • “Miss Sloane”
  • “PJ Masks: Season 3”

Avail. 4/20/21

  • “Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/21/21

  • “Zero” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/22/21

  • “Life in Color with David Attenborough” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Stowaway” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/23/21

  • “Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”
  • “Shadow and Bone” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Tell Me When” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/21

  • “August: Osage County”
  • “Battle of Los Angeles”
  • “Fatma” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/28/21

  • “Sexify” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Headspace Guide to Sleep” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/29/21

  • “Things Heard & Seen” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Yasuke” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/30/21

  • “The Innocent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Pet Stars” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last call

Leaving 4/2/21

  • “Honey: Rise Up and Dance”

Leaving 4/4/21

  • “Backfire”

Leaving 4/11/21

  • “Time Trap”

Leaving 4/12/21

  • “Married at First Sight: Season 9”
  • “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1”

Leaving 4/13/21

  • “Antidote”

Leaving 4/14/21

  • “Eddie Murphy: Delirious”
  • “The New Romantic”
  • “Once Upon a Time in London”
  • “Thor: Tales of Asgard”

Leaving 4/15/21

  • “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

Leaving 4/19/21

  • “Carol”
  • “The Vatican Tapes”

Leaving 4/20/21

  • “The Last Resort”

Leaving 4/21/21

  • “The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3”

Leaving 4/22/21

  • “Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4”

Leaving 4/23/21

  • “Mirror Mirror”

Leaving 4/24/21

  • “Django Unchained”

Leaving 4/26/21

  • “The Sapphires”

Leaving 4/27/21

  • “The Car”
  • “Doom”

Leaving 4/28/21

  • “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

Leaving 4/30/21

  • “17 Again”
  • “Blackfish”
  • “Can’t Hardly Wait”
  • “Den of Thieves”
  • “How to Be a Latin Lover”
  • “I Am Legend”
  • “Jumping the Broom”
  • “Kingdom: Seasons 1-3”
  • “Knock Knock”
  • “Palm Trees in the Snow”
  • “Platoon”
  • “Runaway Bride”
  • “Snowpiercer”
  • “The Green Hornet”
  • “The Indian in the Cupboard”
  • “Waiting”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire