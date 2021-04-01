Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix will add over 80 titles in April, including “Legally Blonde” on April 1 and “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World” later this month.
Here is the full list of titles coming to the streaming service this month:
Coming Soon
- “The Disciple” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Searching For Sheela” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/1/21
- “2012”
- “Cop Out”
- “Friends with Benefits”
- “Insidious”
- “Legally Blonde”
- “Leprechaun Magical Andes: Season 2” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- “The Pianist”
- “The Possession Prank Encounters: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 Tersanjung the Movie” — NETFLIX FILM
- “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
- “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”
- “White Boy Worn Stories” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- “Yes Man”
Avail. 4/2/21
- “Concrete Cowboy” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Just Say Yes” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Madame Claude” — NETFLIX FILM
- “The Serpent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Sky High” — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/3/21
- “Escape from Planet Earth”
Avail. 4/4/21
- “What Lies Below”
Avail. 4/5/21
- “Coded Bias”
- “Family Reunion: Part 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/6/21
- “The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/7/21
- “The Big Day: Collection 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- “Snabba Cash” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- “The Wedding Coach” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/8/21
- “The Way of the Househusband” — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/9/21
- “Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Night in Paradise” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Thunder Force” — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/10/21
- “The Stand-In”
Avail. 4/11/21
- “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World”
Avail. 4/12/21
- “New Gods: Nezha Reborn” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4”
Avail. 4/13/21
- “The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1”
- “Mighty Express: Season 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY
- “My Love: Six Stories of True Love” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/14/21
- “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “The Circle: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Law School” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “The Soul” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Why Did You Kill Me?” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/15/21
- “Dark City Beneath the Beat”
- “The Master”
- “Ride or Die” — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/16/21
- “Arlo the Alligator Boy” — NETFLIX FAMILY
- “Ajeeb Daastaans” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Crimson Peak”
- “Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico” — NETFLIX FAMILY
- “Into the Beat” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Rush”
- “Synchronic”
- “Why Are You Like This” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “The Zookeeper’s Wife”
Avail. 4/18/21
- “Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/19/21
- “Miss Sloane”
- “PJ Masks: Season 3”
Avail. 4/20/21
- “Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2” — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/21/21
- “Zero” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/22/21
- “Life in Color with David Attenborough” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- “Stowaway” — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/23/21
- “Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”
- “Shadow and Bone” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Tell Me When” — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/27/21
- “August: Osage County”
- “Battle of Los Angeles”
- “Fatma” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4” — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/28/21
- “Sexify” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “Headspace Guide to Sleep” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/29/21
- “Things Heard & Seen” — NETFLIX FILM
- “Yasuke” — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/30/21
- “The Innocent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” — NETFLIX FAMILY
- “Pet Stars” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- “The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last call
Leaving 4/2/21
- “Honey: Rise Up and Dance”
Leaving 4/4/21
- “Backfire”
Leaving 4/11/21
- “Time Trap”
Leaving 4/12/21
- “Married at First Sight: Season 9”
- “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1”
Leaving 4/13/21
- “Antidote”
Leaving 4/14/21
- “Eddie Murphy: Delirious”
- “The New Romantic”
- “Once Upon a Time in London”
- “Thor: Tales of Asgard”
Leaving 4/15/21
- “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”
Leaving 4/19/21
- “Carol”
- “The Vatican Tapes”
Leaving 4/20/21
- “The Last Resort”
Leaving 4/21/21
- “The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3”
Leaving 4/22/21
- “Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4”
Leaving 4/23/21
- “Mirror Mirror”
Leaving 4/24/21
- “Django Unchained”
Leaving 4/26/21
- “The Sapphires”
Leaving 4/27/21
- “The Car”
- “Doom”
Leaving 4/28/21
- “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”
Leaving 4/30/21
- “17 Again”
- “Blackfish”
- “Can’t Hardly Wait”
- “Den of Thieves”
- “How to Be a Latin Lover”
- “I Am Legend”
- “Jumping the Broom”
- “Kingdom: Seasons 1-3”
- “Knock Knock”
- “Palm Trees in the Snow”
- “Platoon”
- “Runaway Bride”
- “Snowpiercer”
- “The Green Hornet”
- “The Indian in the Cupboard”
- “Waiting”