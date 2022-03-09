ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — My Chemical Romance is set to perform at MVP Arena on August 30. The band announced 14 additional North American tour dates on Wednesday, which included the Albany show.

The tour features special guests Waterparks and Meg Myers. The band will also be performing in Belmont Park, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

My Chemical Romance is known for its alternative rock, pop-punk, and emo music style. Their albums “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” and “The Black Parade” feature hits such as “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” The band broke up in 2013 and announced their reunion tour in 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at noon. Tickets can be purchased on the AXS website.

As of February 11, MVP Arena no longer requires masks, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test to attend shows.