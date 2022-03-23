SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The musical lineup for the fourth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Awards has been announced. Erin Harkes, Buggy Jive, Nite Train with Thomasina Winslow, Hot Club of Saratoga, Rich Ortiz, and Super 400 will perform during the show.

Erin Harkes is returning as the emcee this year, who hosted the original event in 2019 and performed as a musical guest at the 2020 Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “This year’s ceremony represents a little bit of the old and new,” Eddies producer/founder Jim Murphy said. “While four performers are new to the Eddies stage, we brought back Rich Ortiz and Erin Harkes to recapture some of the magic of our pre-pandemic, high-spirited inaugural ceremony in 2019.”

This year’s ceremony marks the first return of the Eddies to Proctors since its debut in 2019. The pandemic canceled forced the awards show to go virtual in 2020, and in 2021 the Eddies was held in front of a limited audience at Universal Preservation Hall.

The annual Thomas Edison Music Awards were founded in 2018 by Jim Murphy and Sal Prizio. The purpose of the awards show and the Eddies Hall of Fame is to highlight local musicians, both past and present. The award nominees have already been announced for this year.

This year’s Eddies Music Awards have been scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on Proctors’ website.