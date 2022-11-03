SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Civic Players will portray all the suspects in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The well-known story adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by Cristine M. Loffredo and Mark Stephens will open November 11.

Performers in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

The Schenectady Civic Players will perform Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, and Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20. Curtains are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays while curtains are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sundays are matinees only at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are $25 and are available online at the Schenectady Civic Players Website, by phone or at the door. At this time, the Schenectady Civic Players are requiring those attending the performances to wear a mask.