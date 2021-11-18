‘Mullet gate’ to Tiger King: Joe Exotic endorses hair product from New York company

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In June, Rochester’s Phil Montgomery said his business, Miracle Flow, was on the wrong side of “Mullet Gate” when its logo was used without his permission. The logo was taken and used in billboards across the country to promote a country music star who said racially insensitive comments.

“Mullet Gate was something that obviously shook the mullet community’s fabric to the core,” Montgomery said. But in every crisis, there’s an opportunity. “It couldn’t have worked out better for us,” he said.

“We just make hair care products for guys who have majestic mains, those who want them, those who have them, those who need to maintain them,” Montgomery said. He also shared why he thinks the mullet is having a moment: “People were growing out the salad for a little bit and just letting it party, letting it flow, letting it go, and letting it flow,” Montgomery said.

“America as a country, due to COVID, I think we needed a little bit of fun. I mean, I would say my mullet makes me feel majestic, Regal, agile, honestly, and really versatile. And obviously, the ladies don’t hate it. That’s a fact.”

And now on the day when Tiger King 2 drops on Netflix, he’s announcing a new product to hit the shelves, endorsed by Joe Exotic himself. “A limited-edition Tiger King 2 Big-Cat Mane Mane-Tainer flow enhancing shampoo,” he said. “This thing is going to give you a, essentially you put here in there, use this in your shower. This thing’s going to give you a lion’s mane.”