ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monster Jam is back at the MVP Arena Mar. 11-12, 2023.

The annual event brings people of all ages for flops, turns and tricks — pushing the limit with a 12,000 pound monster truck. Crews spent the morning preparing the arena with truck loads of dirt and making sure the stadium is ready for an action packed weekend.

“Some would actually say we are the greatest event on dirt and it definitely shows with the amount of work the guys put in,” Bernard Lyght, Megaladon Driver, said. “It’s a lot of tedious work, it’s a lot of hard work because they make sure the dirt is nice and ready for these 12,000 pound monster trucks to fly through the air, land smoothly and continue to do the things that we do.”

Lyght and his Megaladon will be facing off against the Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Scooby Doo on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information can be found on the MVP Arena’s website.