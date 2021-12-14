Melissa Etheridge to perform at Rivers Casino

Entertainment

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge (photo provided by Rivers Casino)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Melissa Etheridge is set to perform at Rivers Casino and Resort on June 17, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 17 at 10 a.m.

Etheridge released her self-titled debut album in 1988, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. She has since had several hits including “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” “Ain’t It Heavy.”

She most recently released her album “One Way Out” in September 2021. The album features a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show start at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on pre-sale for members of the Rivers Fan Club. Tickets start at $45 and will be available on the Rivers website.

