Luxury brand debuts Crocs stilettos as the future of post-pandemic fashion

Entertainment

by: Bobby Oler, Mike Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy, Balenciaga

(NewsNation) — Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga unveiled its vision of the next big thing in post-pandemic fashion: Crocs stilettos and knee-high boots. The latest designs by Demna Gvasalia debuted on Sunday as part of Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection, but there’s no word on how much they’ll cost yet.

“Balenciaga’s Spring 22 presentation considers our shifting senses of reality through the lens of technology. We see our world through a filter—perfected, polished, conformed, photoshopped,” Balenciaga said in a description of the collection.

Crocs pumps, boots, and platformed pool slides are part of the second collaboration between the two brands. The last time Balenciaga and Crocs paired up they unveiled platform shoes which cost $850 and sold out almost instantly.

Courtesy: Balenciaga

Social media reaction has been mixed:

Still, other users had more of an open mind:

Even Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi chimed in:

Crocs has a history of creative collaborations in recent weeks, encompassing everything from pop stars like Justin Bieber and Diplo to brands like KFC.

  • KFC partnered with Crocs to introduce this spring’s hottest shoes – Kentucky Fried Chicken® X Crocs™ Clogs. Featuring a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will be available for consumer purchase spring 2020.
  • Add the Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew house Classic Clog 2, plus drew house socks, to your collection next week. Credit: Rory Kramer
  • Credit: Crocs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire