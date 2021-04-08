Live event venues get economic boost from Save Our Stages Act

WASHINGTON (WSYR/WWTI) — Live event venues are getting an economic boost after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications open Thursday for the Save Our Stages Act. It’s part of the latest $900 billion stimulus relief bill to help venues like independent movie theaters, performing arts organizations, and museums.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is calling it the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and the application portal will officially open on April 8 at 12 p.m. According to the SBA, this grant is specifically to provide economic relief to live entertainment businesses and organizations.

“Concerts, plays, dance performances, movie premieres, museum exhibits—these are the lifeblood of culture and community, and often the anchor for travel, tourism and neighborhood food and retail stores,” stated SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We know that for the stage and venue operators across the nation that help make this culture happen, the pandemic has been devastating. Too many have been forced to lower the final curtain on their businesses.”

Eligible business types as cited on the SBA website include the following:

Live venue operator

Promoter

Theatrical producer

Live performing arts organization operator

Motion picture theatre operator

Museum operator

Talent representatives

The SBA added that through the American Rescue Plan and the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, $16.2 billion has been made available for venues, theaters, museums, live venue promoters, theatrical producers, and talent representatives. Of the $16.2 billion for grants, $2 billion is reserved for eligible Shuttered Venue Operators Grant applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

The Administration stated that it will accept Shuttered Venue Operators applications on a first-in, first-out basis and allocate applications to respective priority periods as they are received.

Specifically, the first 14-days of funding awards, will be for those entities that suffered a 90% or grater revenue loss between April and December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second 14 days will include entities that suffered a 70% or greater loss between that same timeframe.