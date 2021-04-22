Last ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts include fan-favorite pick

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: LeVar Burton attends Sir Patrick Stewart placing his handprints and footprints In cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — The game show “Jeopardy!” announced Wednesday its final round of guest hosts, and the roster includes seasoned journalists and one fan favorite.

The final hosts include “Good Morning America” anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton, journalist David Faber, and sports broadcaster Joe Buck.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Mike Richards, Executive Producer of “Jeopardy,” said in a statement. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy, and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

The search for a new “Jeopardy!” host began last year, when longtime and much-loved host Alex Trebek died of cancer.