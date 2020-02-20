Last chance for free Tesla test drives on Sunday

FILE- This Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla model S at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles can suddenly accelerate on their own. An unidentified person petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation into the problem. The agency says the allegations include about 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

WESTMERE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Sunday, the last in February, is your final opportunity to take a Tesla for a spin at Crossgates Mall. This as part of Tesla Demo Drive Month, a series of pop-up events where Tesla Mt. Kisco offers rides in every model available.

Register online to take any model of the premier electric car for a free test drive, overseen by Tesla staff. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 23, also offers a demo of the vehicle controls.

A Tesla service station is in Latham, near the Albany Airport, and the Capital Region also features several Tesla charging locations, including the Supercharger at Crossgates. However, the Tesla dealership in Mt. Kisco is the nearest Tesla storefront. Others, further afield, include those in Rhode Island, Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, and White Plains.