Korn to perform at MVP Arena in 2022

Entertainment

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
mvp arena

The arena in Albany formerly known as the Times Union Center will now be known as the MVP Arena (source: Albany County)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The metal band Korn is set to perform at the MVP Arena in Albany on March 20, 2022. The bands Chevelle and Code Orange will be the special guests at this event.

Korn is set to release their new album, “Requiem” on February 4, 2022. The 19-date arena tour begins on March 4 in Springfield, Missouri and wraps up on April 1 in Wichita, Kansas. Korn will also be performing in Rochester on March 22.

Tickets are on sale December 17 at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster. A full list of tour dates can be found on the LiveNation website.

