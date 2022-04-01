CORRECTION: NEWS10 took the bait and fell for this great April Fool’s prank. Take a look at the video the resort posted on April 1 that pulled the wool over our eyes!

KILLINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vermont’s Killington Resort announced that year-round skiing will be available, in an April Fools’ joke. Due to extensive snowmaking through the end of March, skiers will now have to opportunity to ski any day out of the year, the resort joked.

The Superstar Express Quad will run daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and a dual summer terrain park will be built by Memorial Day Weekend. Killington is currently testing out ways to make snow in warm temperatures and plans to acquire additional lifts running for skiing and snowboarding by the 4th of July, said the joke release.

“At Killington we are bigger, better and beastlier than anybody else so figured why not ski 52 weeks a year, 7 days a week,” joked Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “I couldn’t be prouder of our mountain ops teams who made this possible.”