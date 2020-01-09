Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease

FILE – This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.” Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. (AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. Though Bieber called it incurable, in the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer said he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts Jan. 27. The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life.

“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!,” he wrote.