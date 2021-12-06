John Mulaney coming to SPAC in 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian and writer. His “From Scratch” LiveNation tour kicks off in Pennsylvania on March 11.

In addition to SPAC, Mulaney is also coming to Buffalo, Syracuse, and New York City. A full list of tour dates can be found on the LiveNation website.

