ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Mayer is set to perform at MVP Arena on Thursday night. Tickets are still available for purchase on if you want to catch the performance.

Mayer is kicking off his Sob Rock Tour. Alexander 23 will be performing as the opening act. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Mayer, a singer, songwriter and guitarist best known for his songs “Your Body Is a Wonderland” and “Daughters,” will also be preforming at Madison Square Garden in New York City for this tour.

MVP Arena dropped their COVID-19 requirements as of February 11. Masks are no longer required and attendees do not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.