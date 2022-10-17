ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ya like jazz? Experience the beat of the drums, the sweet tune from the Saxophone and the magic from the pianists’ fingertips during live jazz in the capital region.

A Place for Jazz enlightens the community on all the jazztastic events in the area. Experience a jazz poetry night, swing and blues dancing, or a relaxing night out having a cocktail while immersing yourself in the rhythm of musicians. From bars that hold jazz night every week like 9 Maple to colleges providing an event for young minds to enjoy and learn about the art of jazz, there are events for all.

According to the A place for Jazz website, this week’s events include:

October 17, Joe Finn, PIMA Mediterranean Kitchen

October 17, Lee Odom Group, Quinn’s

October 17, Jazzoetry Night w/C.A.P.S poetry collective, Quinn’s

October 18, Sonny & Perley with Brain Melick & Erik Johnson, Lark Street Tavern

October 19, Allen Halstead & ‘Azzaam Hameed, 110 Grill

October 19, Joe Finn, Savona’s Trattoria

October 19, Swing and Blues Dancing, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio

October 20, Hamilton Trio, Grappa ’72 Ristorante

October 20, Hot Club of Saratoga Trio, Mouzon House

October 20, Colleen Pratt with Peg & Bill Delaney, Armory Lounge NY

October 20, Abraxis, a Santana Tribute, The Falcon Main Stage

October 20, Matt Niedbalski with Adam Siegel & Galen Pittman, Park Theater

October 21, Peg Delany Trio featuring Earl Davis, Grappa ’72 Ristorante

October 21, Armen Donelian & David Clark, Gateways Inn

October 21, Evan Jagels Trio, Otesaga Resort Hotel

October 21, Brain Halliday, Panza’s Starlight Lounge

October 21, Valerie DeLaCruz & Wayne Hawkins, Panza’s Starlight Lounge

October 21, Moondance, the Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert, Lee Congregational Chruch (Lee Meeting House)

October 21, Bobby Watson Quartet, SUNY SCCC

October 21, Gilad Hekselman Trio, Caffe Lena

October 21, Matt Niedbalski Quartet, 9 Maple Ave

October 22, Wes Brown Trio with Jill Connolly, Bascom Lodge

October 22, The Professors: Vinnie Martucci, Mark Dziuba, Rich Syracuse, Jeff Siegel, Lydia’s Cafe & Bar

October 22, Peg Delaney, Dukes Chophouse

October 22, Groove Nouveau, Sake Japanese Steak House

October 22, The Uptown Vibe, Sake Japanese Steak House

October 22, Out of the Box, 9 Maple Ave

October 22, Chuck Lamb Trio with Ed Neumeister, Caffe Lena

October 22, Marilyn Crispell, Joe Fonda & Harvey Sorgen, St Andrew’s Church

A Place for Jazz is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting the best in jazz. Further information on these events and talented musicians can be found on the A Place for Jazz website.