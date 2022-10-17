ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ya like jazz? Experience the beat of the drums, the sweet tune from the Saxophone and the magic from the pianists’ fingertips during live jazz in the capital region.
A Place for Jazz enlightens the community on all the jazztastic events in the area. Experience a jazz poetry night, swing and blues dancing, or a relaxing night out having a cocktail while immersing yourself in the rhythm of musicians. From bars that hold jazz night every week like 9 Maple to colleges providing an event for young minds to enjoy and learn about the art of jazz, there are events for all.
According to the A place for Jazz website, this week’s events include:
- October 17, Joe Finn, PIMA Mediterranean Kitchen
- October 17, Lee Odom Group, Quinn’s
- October 17, Jazzoetry Night w/C.A.P.S poetry collective, Quinn’s
- October 18, Sonny & Perley with Brain Melick & Erik Johnson, Lark Street Tavern
- October 19, Allen Halstead & ‘Azzaam Hameed, 110 Grill
- October 19, Joe Finn, Savona’s Trattoria
- October 19, Swing and Blues Dancing, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio
- October 20, Hamilton Trio, Grappa ’72 Ristorante
- October 20, Hot Club of Saratoga Trio, Mouzon House
- October 20, Colleen Pratt with Peg & Bill Delaney, Armory Lounge NY
- October 20, Abraxis, a Santana Tribute, The Falcon Main Stage
- October 20, Matt Niedbalski with Adam Siegel & Galen Pittman, Park Theater
- October 21, Peg Delany Trio featuring Earl Davis, Grappa ’72 Ristorante
- October 21, Armen Donelian & David Clark, Gateways Inn
- October 21, Evan Jagels Trio, Otesaga Resort Hotel
- October 21, Brain Halliday, Panza’s Starlight Lounge
- October 21, Valerie DeLaCruz & Wayne Hawkins, Panza’s Starlight Lounge
- October 21, Moondance, the Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert, Lee Congregational Chruch (Lee Meeting House)
- October 21, Bobby Watson Quartet, SUNY SCCC
- October 21, Gilad Hekselman Trio, Caffe Lena
- October 21, Matt Niedbalski Quartet, 9 Maple Ave
- October 22, Wes Brown Trio with Jill Connolly, Bascom Lodge
- October 22, The Professors: Vinnie Martucci, Mark Dziuba, Rich Syracuse, Jeff Siegel, Lydia’s Cafe & Bar
- October 22, Peg Delaney, Dukes Chophouse
- October 22, Groove Nouveau, Sake Japanese Steak House
- October 22, The Uptown Vibe, Sake Japanese Steak House
- October 22, Out of the Box, 9 Maple Ave
- October 22, Chuck Lamb Trio with Ed Neumeister, Caffe Lena
- October 22, Marilyn Crispell, Joe Fonda & Harvey Sorgen, St Andrew’s Church
A Place for Jazz is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting the best in jazz. Further information on these events and talented musicians can be found on the A Place for Jazz website.