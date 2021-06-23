‘Jeopardy!’ sorry for insensitive terminology: ‘Outdated and inaccurate’

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have apologized for using an “outdated and insensitive term” to describe a medical condition after a number of viewers voiced their complaints about a clue included on Monday’s episode.(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The producers of “Jeopardy!” have apologized for using an offensive term to describe a medical condition after several viewers voiced their complaints about a clue included on Monday’s episode.

The clue concerned postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a condition of the nervous system that affects the blood flow of patients. The clue, as read by guest host Savannah Guthrie, was presented as follows: “Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is also known as Grinch syndrome because this organ is too small.”

“What is the heart?” was the response the show’s judges were after.

Viewers took to Twitter to call out “Jeopardy!” for using the insensitive term. Many also noted that the clue itself was inaccurate, as those with POTS do not have smaller hearts, but rather difficulties balancing blood pressure and heart rates, among other symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Grinch syndrome is an offensive term,” read one response posted to Twitter by Dysautonomia International, an organization that raises awareness for disorders of the nervous system. “Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a ‘funny’ name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We’d love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system.”

Hey @Jeopardy no one with any credibility calls POTS "Grinch Syndrome." Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better. — Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, “Jeopardy!” tweeted an apology: