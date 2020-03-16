Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams launch coronavirus student services social media campaign

Jennifer Garner in California in November 2019 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP); Amy Adams in London in February 2019 (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (NEWS10) — Actors Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have thrown their weight behind a new project that helps kids continue learning and getting healthy meals during COVID-19 school closures.

The Hollywood stars and their social networks will share favorite books and stories on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #SAVEOURSTORIES. The initiative aims to drive donations to benefit the charity organizations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

These nonprofits give nutritious meals, books, and learning resources to at-risk and low-income communities. Scholastic, the children’s publishing and media company selected many titles from its library as part of the initiative.

Some 30 million children eat school meals, and over 65% of schools have closed in the U.S. due to coronavirus. Millions of needy kids will lose access to nutritious options.

We are tremendously grateful to Jennifer and Amy for supporting this critical effort to help children who are most affected by these unprecedented school closures. Wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts coronavirus has on children in America. The earliest years are the most important for a child’s development, and missing out on learning now could have a devastating impact on their growth. Betsy Zorio, Vice President of Save the Children’s US Programs and Advocacy

