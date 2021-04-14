Jagger and Grohl mock anti-vaxxers in new song

(NEXSTAR) – Rockers Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new song about the banality of day-to-day life during the pandemic. In the song, called “Eazy Sleazy,” the pair sends up anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and too much time spent on Zoom.

“Soon it’ll be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget,” the duo sings of the pandemic. They even make reference to pandemic weight gain and imbibing habits: “Think I’ve put on weight, I’ll have another drink then I’ll clean the sink.”

The parodic section devoted to conspiracy theorists is especially noteworthy: “Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream. It’s mind control,” they sing, in parody. “The Earth is flat and cold, it’s never warming up. The Arctic’s tundra turned to slush, the second coming’s late, there’s aliens in the Deep State.”