Jackson of ‘Hamilton’ to sing national anthem at All-Stars

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP) — Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” on Broadway, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Jackson was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, an award won by fellow “Hamilton” cast member Daveed Diggs, who played the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Canadian country artist Jess Moskaluke will sing “O Canada.”

The Avett Brothers, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform the U.S. national anthem before Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire