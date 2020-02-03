Incoming: Over 100 new emojis

New ninja, gender-neutral wedding attire, and gender-neutral parenting emojis selected from the Unicode Consortium’s new additions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Emojipedia, among 117 new emojis coming to a phone near you include a black cat, an Italian hand gesture, and a gender-inclusive Christmas figure.

Late last week, images of the new emojis were released online by the Unicode Consortium. New additions include mundane concepts like a ninja, bubble tea, a bison, a toothbrush, and two people hugging.

Creating consistent gender-neutral emoji options has been a priority, and one major theme among the new additions is inclusivity and representation. Alongside subtle additions that question traditions—like a dad bottle-feeding a baby or a woman in a tuxedo—are more directly progressive emoticons like Mx. Claus and the transgender flag, with alternating pink, white, and blue stripes.

Depending on your platform and carrier, emojis from phone to phone will not be identical. Users should expect new emojis throughout the summer and fall.

The Unicode Consortium has also taken strides to represent a full spectrum of skin tones among emojis, and the new additions are no exception.

Last year’s new emoticons focused on inclusivity as well, depicting different races holding hands and icons focused on disabilities: a hearing aid, a wheelchair, and a seeing-eye dog.

